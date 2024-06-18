Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Expands By 6.1%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Aviva Trading Down 0.2 %

AVVIY stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

