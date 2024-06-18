Short Interest in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Declines By 5.7%

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,380,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 16,310,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 633,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.3 days.

BARK Price Performance

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. BARK has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BARK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.54 to $1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BARK news, Chairman Matt Meeker bought 38,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,460.79. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,980,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,873,288.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BARK

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BARK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in BARK by 22.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BARK by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,207,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 298,343 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 93,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

