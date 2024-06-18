Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Grows By 6.1%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $822.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.46. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

