Short Interest in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Rises By 6.0%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Barclays cut their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

Get Energizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Energizer

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Energizer Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENR opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.