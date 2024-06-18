Short Interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rises By 5.9%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $107.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.47. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.49.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.85 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $23,728,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 294,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

