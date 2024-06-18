Short Interest in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expands By 14.1%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

