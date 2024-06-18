Short Interest in Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Expands By 15.8%

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

Shares of HOYFF opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96.

Get Huhtamäki Oyj alerts:

About Huhtamäki Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, Australia, Thailand, Poland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Finland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.