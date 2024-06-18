Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Rises By 16.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

