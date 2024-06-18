Short Interest in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Drops By 5.6%

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 726,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 749,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 536,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors.

