Short Interest in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rises By 16.9%

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 908,200 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 776,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $6,777,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 78.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 884.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,765 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 161.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 41,416 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

