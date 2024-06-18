Short Interest in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Increases By 14.5%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,600 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 535,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 25.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 200,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 123,839 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

AAN stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

