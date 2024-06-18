Short Interest in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Decreases By 5.1%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Vita Coco Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of COCO stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $172,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,643,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,174 shares of company stock worth $617,734 in the last ninety days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 1,155.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

