Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,859,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 13,643,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 204.8 days.
Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of CLCMF stock opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42. Sinch AB has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$2.75.
