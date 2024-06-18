SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.14. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 2,580,477 shares traded.

SinglePoint Trading Down 13.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $49,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SinglePoint stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 18.35% of SinglePoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

