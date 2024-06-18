Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,016,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after buying an additional 3,801,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,398,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,875,000 after buying an additional 3,120,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CP opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

