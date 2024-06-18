Skyline Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,051,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 11.5% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after buying an additional 42,046 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 628.2% in the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
VTI stock opened at $268.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.48 and a 200-day moving average of $249.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $269.40.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 6 Reasons the S&P 500 Will Keep Rising This Year
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- CAVA’s Per-Restaurant Stock Value Outshines Chipotle’s
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The Most Shorted Stocks in June: Hold, Short, or Squeeze?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.