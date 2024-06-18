Skyline Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,051,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 11.5% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after buying an additional 42,046 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 628.2% in the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VTI stock opened at $268.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.48 and a 200-day moving average of $249.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $269.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.