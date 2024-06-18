Skyline Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,584,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,065,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,437,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,105,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Apple Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $216.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

