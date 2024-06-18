Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Slate Retail REIT Price Performance
Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$69.99 million for the quarter.
