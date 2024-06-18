Sondrel (LON:SND) Trading Up 9%

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report) was up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.08). Approximately 118,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,558,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.85 ($0.07).

Sondrel Stock Up 9.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.95.

About Sondrel

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

