South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) CEO Curtis C. Griffith Sells 7,830 Shares of Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

South Plains Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a market cap of $431.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.97%.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPFI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth $268,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 85.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,444,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.