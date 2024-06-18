Sow Good (SOWG) vs. The Competition Critical Review

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sow Good to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -62.20 Sow Good Competitors $7.29 billion $662.56 million 1.52

Sow Good’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sow Good and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 323 1313 1518 31 2.39

Sow Good presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.65%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.80%. Given Sow Good’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.58% -48.85% -12.27%

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sow Good beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

