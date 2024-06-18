Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Grows Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 330.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

MetLife Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

