Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 523 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 523 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Best Buy

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.