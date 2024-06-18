Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Sells 10,984 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 605.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.