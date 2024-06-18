SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after buying an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 833,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,239,000 after acquiring an additional 688,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,593,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

