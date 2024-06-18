SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $17,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $937,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 169,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

