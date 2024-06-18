SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $17,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

