SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $632.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

