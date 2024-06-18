Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.57 and a beta of 2.04. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $271.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

