Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Paul J. Isaac Purchases 7,000 Shares

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $13,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,765,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,144,237.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stereotaxis Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 73.32% and a negative return on equity of 111.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Stereotaxis by 56.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STXS shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Stereotaxis from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

