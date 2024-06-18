Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $370.58.

Get Stryker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $344.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.