Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 29,352 shares trading hands.

Symphony International Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 26.80, a current ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.39.

About Symphony International

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

