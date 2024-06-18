Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CFO Buys $25,037.50 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. CWM LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.