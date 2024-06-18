Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CFO Buys $25,037.50 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on SNDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
See Also
