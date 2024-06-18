Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ (SNDX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.42.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

