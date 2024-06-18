Syon Capital LLC Acquires 280 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after buying an additional 778,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,702,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,267,000 after buying an additional 93,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PNC opened at $152.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.85 and a 200-day moving average of $152.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.