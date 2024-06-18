Syon Capital LLC Acquires 737 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 796,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

