Syon Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $239.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.62.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

