Syon Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Magna International by 576.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Stock Performance

MGA stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGA shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

