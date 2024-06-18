Syon Capital LLC Has $308,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and have sold 100,833 shares valued at $131,249,183. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,318.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,285.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,165.60. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.