Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 282,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PCOR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $71.22.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $246,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,120.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $246,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,120.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $5,528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,202,738.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,859 shares of company stock valued at $21,684,405. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

