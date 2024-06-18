Syon Capital LLC Raises Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,033,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,794,000 after buying an additional 159,230 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE NUE opened at $157.43 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.48 and a 200-day moving average of $178.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

