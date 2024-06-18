Syon Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $687,902,000 after buying an additional 78,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

