Syon Capital LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

