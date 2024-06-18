Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $177.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $178.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,548 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704,804 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after purchasing an additional 442,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,958,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after buying an additional 2,400,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

