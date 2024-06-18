Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 3,083 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,767 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SouthState were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 65.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 6.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SouthState by 399.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SouthState by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

