Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DT opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

