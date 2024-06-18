Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $220.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

