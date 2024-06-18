Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in RPM International by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after buying an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in RPM International by 534.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RPM. UBS Group increased their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

RPM International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RPM stock opened at $112.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

