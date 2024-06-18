Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,420,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,185,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 19,062.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,261,000 after acquiring an additional 552,992 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,875,434,000 after purchasing an additional 387,545 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $243.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.48. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

