Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 8,850.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $87,451,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.1 %

BLD stock opened at $413.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $217.08 and a 12 month high of $452.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

